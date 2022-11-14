JUST IN
Auto component suppliers to log 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA
Business Standard

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah net profit rises multifold to Rs 97.8 cr in FY22

The unicorn edtech firm had registered a profit of Rs 6.93 crore in the previous financial year

Topics
EdTech | unicorn companies | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Physicswallah, Alakh Pandey
Alakh Pandey, Physicswallah founder, CEO

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah has recorded a multifold jump in its net profit to Rs 97.8 crore in the 2021-22 financial year, the company said on Monday.

The unicorn edtech firm had registered a profit of Rs 6.93 crore in the previous financial year.

The operating revenue of PhysicsWallah (PW) jumped close to 10-fold to Rs 234.09 crore in FY 2022 from Rs 24.6 crore in FY'21.

"The success is accredited to our hardworking team and their intact focus on innovation. All our courses have recorded impressive traction and love from students, and we have also launched new courses to meet their demands.

"These growth figures demonstrate our conscious efforts toward transforming education in India. We will continue to follow this philosophy and strive to bring more innovations in this ecosystem, PW founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said in a statement.

PW started its journey in 2014 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. It has further scaled into preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, NDA, and CA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:39 IST

`
