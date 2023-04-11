close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

The listed PSU informed exchanges that it is the lead partner in the joint venture (JV) and will be supplying the trains over a period of six years

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Vande Bharat Express

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons has been awarded the contract to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains, the former said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The listed PSU informed exchanges that it is the lead partner in the joint venture (JV) and will be supplying the trains over a period of six years.

The JV has won the order, however, the amount they'll be receiving from the national transporter would be much lower than what it had initially quoted.
Under the tender conditions for 200 Vande Bharat trains, the second-lowest bidder would have to match the price of the lowest bidder. Russia's Transmasholding (TMH) and state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd had quoted the lowest price of Rs 120 crore per trainset, which BHEL JV has agreed to.

The original ask by the heavy industry firm was Rs 139.8 crore per trainset.
These trainsets will be manufactured at railways-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The maintenance of these trains will be done for 35 years.

Also Read

Titagarh Wagons hits new high; zooms 65% in 6 months on healthy outlook

Stocks to watch: JSW Energy, Federal Bank, Zuari Inds, Titagarh Wagons

Rail Vikas, Titagarh: Bullish trend in railway-related stocks may continue

Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh JV lowest bidder for forged wheels tender

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

Apple's India stores could up the brand value of its chosen addresses

Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel selects IBM for cloud-powered transformation


The financial bids for the tender were opened on March 1, with French rolling stock major Alstom, Medha Servo with Swiss firm Stadler Rail, German major Siemens with state-owned BEML, BHEL JV, and TMH-RVNL, having qualified in the technical round earlier.
Currently, Vande Bharat trains are running solely with seating facilities, which limits their ability to undertake long-distance journeys.

This order will also take the railways one step closer to introducing sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains, an announcement Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made recently.
Topics : Titagarh Wagons | Trains

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

Electric Cars, EV
2 min read

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

startups
2 min read

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel selects IBM for cloud-powered transformation

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing
1 min read

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Image
3 min read

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

milk
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon