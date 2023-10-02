Eicher Motors September sales: Total sales down 5%; YTD business up 16%

Eicher Motors, the makers of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, have released their sales numbers for September 2023 in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At 78,580 units, the company registered a 4 per cent decline in its sales compared to bikes sold in September 2022, when the company sold 82,097 units. The international business of the company declined by a substantial 49 per cent. The exports for the company decreased from 8,451 units in September 2022 to 4,319 units in September 2023.

Sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc also declined by about 5 per cent, as sales decreased from 74,206 units in September 2022 to 70,345 in September 2023. However, for models exceeding the 350cc capacity, the sales increased by 4 per cent, as the company registered sales of 8,235 units.

The total year-to-date sales for the April-September 2023 period saw a 16 per cent rise, as Eicher Motors recorded 456,986 units compared to 394,969 units sold during the same period in the previous year. International business, on the other hand, was down even on a year-to-date basis, as the company registered a 26 per cent decline in its sales numbers.

Eicher Motors' best sellers, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet, have faced a fresh wave of competition from a partnership between global motorcycle makers teaming up with local players. Royal Enfield is now faced with competition from Harley Davidson's X440 and Triumph Speed, both of which are considered to be capable machines with the ability to give Royal Enfield a tough fight.