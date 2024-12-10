Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / EKA Mobility secures two order of Rs 150 crore from UPSRTC for e-buses

EKA Mobility secures two order of Rs 150 crore from UPSRTC for e-buses

The orders comprise supply and maintenance of 12-meter 40 and 9-meter 30 AC buses

electric bus

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Tuesday said it has secured two orders worth around Rs 150 crore from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for supply of 70 air-conditioned electric buses.

The orders comprise supply and maintenance of 12-meter 40 and 9-meter 30 AC buses, it said.

These buses will play a key role in enhancing UPSRTC's fleet, the company said.

EKA Mobility said it will also supply chargers to enable smooth operations, adding that both projects include long-term annual maintenance contracts to maintain peak performance for the next 10 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bus Crash, Mumbai Bus Crash, Mumbai Bus rammed, Mumbai Accident, Bus Accident

BEST bus crash: Arrested driver had no experience of driving EV, say police

electric vehicle

58% potential EV buyers discouraged by range anxiety, says report

BYD

China's BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda

electric battery, EV battery

Over 100 global firms to showcase innovations at Bharat battery show in Jan

Kinetic Green, electric 3-wheelers

Kinetic Green, Jio Things to launch digital display platform, analytics

Topics : Electric Vehicles Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon