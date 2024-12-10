Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Fog mandate: DGCA denies Akasa relief, enforces CAT-III pilot rule

Fog mandate: DGCA denies Akasa relief, enforces CAT-III pilot rule

The airline had informed the DGCA that without this exemption, its entire flight operations could face a "cascading" impact

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Sources said the DGCA on Tuesday told the airline its request is

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Akasa Air to immediately comply with its mandate to deploy only CAT-III-trained pilots at all six major fog-affected airports, even as it reviews the airline's requests for certain exemptions, sources told Business Standard on Tuesday.
 
Akasa Air had on November 29 requested the aviation regulator to exempt it from deploying CAT-III-trained pilots on flights to and from two major fog-affected airports, Kolkata and Bengaluru, for specific periods, as there is a shortage of such pilots in its roster, sources said. 
 
The airline had informed the DGCA that without this exemption, its entire flight operations could face a "cascading" impact. 
 
 
Pilots trained on CAT-III instrument landing systems can land in low-visibility conditions at airports equipped with these systems. The three subcategories—CAT-III A, B, and C—permit landings with minimum runway visibility of 175m, 50m, and zero visibility, respectively. Akasa Air did not respond to queries from the newspaper on this issue.
 
On November 13, the DGCA instructed airlines to comply with the fog mandate, requiring only "CAT III-ready" pilots and aircraft for flights to and from fog-affected airports, which include Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bengaluru, between 9 PM and 10 AM. This year, the regulator's directive has been implemented a bit earlier than usual due to the early onset of fog and smog in northern India.
 
On November 29, Akasa Air wrote to the DGCA seeking exemption from this mandate for flights operating to and from Bengaluru and Kolkata airports between 9pm and 4am. While the airline did not explicitly mention it in the letter, sources mentioned that this request was due to a shortage of CAT III-trained pilots. The airline currently has about 105 such pilots, whereas approximately 165 are required.

More From This Section

Tesla, Tesla logo

Musk's Tesla restarts search for showroom space in New Delhi with DLF

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI approves Burmans' 26% stake buy in Religare; AGM scheduled for Dec 31

Startup funding picks up after 3-year slump

Shubham Housing raises Rs 1,000 crore in round led by Multiples PE

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Omnicom's Interpublic Group buy to make it India's second-largest ad firm

amazon

Amazon pledges to enable $80 bn exports from India by 2030; partners DPIIT

 
In its November 29 letter, Akasa Air warned that without the requested exemption, its operations at Bengaluru and Kolkata airports would face "significant disruptions," severely affecting its overall network and causing inconvenience to passengers.
 
"The cascading effect of these disruptions will extend beyond just the immediate delays at Bengaluru and Kolkata. Aircraft that are unable to land as per schedule will cause ripple delays across the network, impacting subsequent departures, crew schedules, airport slot performance, and ultimately causing a cascading effect on passengers," it said.
 
The airline sought this exemption citing weather data, which showed that the runway visual range (visibility) at Bengaluru airport never dropped below 550 meters between 9 pm and 4 am from December 10, 2023, to February 10, 2024. For Kolkata airport, it noted that the visibility dropped below 550 meters only once during the same time period.
 
 Sources said the DGCA on Tuesday told the airline its request is "under examination" and the current directive will remain in force until a decision is made.
 
Sources mentioned that the airline, which started flight operations in August 2022, plans to achieve CAT-related approvals or pilot training in phases. They talked about the airline's strategy, which has made plans keeping in mind that the topography of southern and northern states is different, and that Bengaluru will be impacted differently than Delhi.
 

Also Read

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Fearing 'cascading' impact: Akasa Air seeks DGCA exemption from fog mandate

Air India

Air India gets DGCA nod to perform in-house changes to aircraft interiors

DGCA

Training lapses: DGCA issues notices to two senior execs of Akasa Air

Flight, plane, Airplane

Indian airlines will operate 25,007 weekly flights in winter schedule: DGCA

airline flight aviation

Indian Airlines to fly 3% more weekly flights in 2024 winter schedule: DGCA

Topics : Akasa Air DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Pilots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon