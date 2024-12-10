Zepto's leadership shift: CHRO Gomez exits, Mendiratta takes charge

Business Standard
Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, will now take on HR function and operational responsibility as the Chief Culture Officer

Gomez has put in his papers in September and is serving his notice period in the firm. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Zepto's HR head Martin Dinesh Gomez has resigned, following which the company has reoriented the function as Chief Culture Officer and named Chandan Mendiratta for the post.

Gomez has put in his papers in September and is serving his notice period in the firm, a company spokesperson told PTI.

Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, will now take on HR function and operational responsibility as the Chief Culture Officer, the spokesperson said.

He will be responsible for employer engagement and branding.

The spokesperson denied media reports of company co-founder Aadit Palicha taking over the HR role.

Before Zepto, Gomez was associated with Amazon for over 11 years. He has also worked with Sapient, Accenture, Microsoft and Thomson Reuters.

 

The Mumbai-based firm secured USD 350 million in funding in November, which included investments from Indian HNIs, family offices, and leading financial institutions.

Earlier this month, Palicha, in an interview with PTI, exuded optimism about a possible IPO for the company in 2025.

The young entrepreneur said the purpose of the round was purely to increase domestic ownership on the way to IPO sometime in the calendar year 2025.

"That's our ambition...of course, capital markets may change, but for now, we're optimistic if the business continues to perform as well, that we will go public in calendar 2025," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

