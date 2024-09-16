Axis Bank expands wealth management services across 15 new cities

Axis Bank on Monday said its private banking business Burgundy Private will expand its wealth management services to 15 new cities, increasing its presence to 42 locations across India.

With this strategic move, Burgundy Private will now offer its bespoke wealth management services tailored to the unique needs of discerning clients in India's rapidly evolving Tier 2 markets, Axis Bank said in a statement.

The new locations, to start with, include Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jalandhar, Meerut, Belgaum, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Gandhidham, it said.

By leveraging its expertise, technology, and data analytics, Burgundy Private aims to deliver personalised solutions that meet the evolving expectations of affluent clients in these emerging geographies, it said.