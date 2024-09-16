Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Axis Bank expands wealth management services across 15 new cities

Axis Bank expands wealth management services across 15 new cities

With this strategic move, Burgundy Private will now offer its bespoke wealth management services tailored to the unique needs of discerning clients in India's rapidly evolving Tier 2 markets, Axis Ban

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank on Monday said its private banking business Burgundy Private will expand its wealth management services to 15 new cities, increasing its presence to 42 locations across India.
With this strategic move, Burgundy Private will now offer its bespoke wealth management services tailored to the unique needs of discerning clients in India's rapidly evolving Tier 2 markets, Axis Bank said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The new locations, to start with, include Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jalandhar, Meerut, Belgaum, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Gandhidham, it said.
By leveraging its expertise, technology, and data analytics, Burgundy Private aims to deliver personalised solutions that meet the evolving expectations of affluent clients in these emerging geographies, it said.
 
Burgundy Private has an AUM of nearly Rs 2.07 trillion, a 33 per cent increase YoY, and currently manages wealth for over 13,000 families across 27 cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI slaps penalties on Axis, HDFC Bank for non-compliance with directives

Axis Bank

Axis Bank announces new fixed deposit interest rates of up to 7.75%

Banks credit growth

Nomura cuts target prices for Axis Bank, SBI and BoB ahead of Fed meeting

Credit cards news

SBI Card loses credit card market share in July; InCred retains 'Reduce'

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank to raise funds through infra bonds, may announce issue in Sept

Topics : Axis Bank Wealth Management Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon