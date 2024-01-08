Sensex (    %)
                        
Envision Energy to supply 100 turbines for 300 MW wind project in Karnataka

Envision Energy on Monday said it will supply around 100 turbines of 3.3 MW for a 300-MW offshore wind project coming up in Karnataka

Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Envision Energy on Monday said it will supply around 100 turbines of 3.3 MW for a 300-MW offshore wind project coming up in Karnataka.
The project will be set up by investment fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for Viviid Renewables (Viviid) in the southern state under a partnership, Envision Energy said.
"CIP has signed a turbine supply agreement for the EN 156 3.3 MW turbines with Envision Wind Power Technologies India. Viviid will provide balance-of-plant works and services and hold minority ownership in the project," it said.
In the statement, Envision Energy did not disclose any financial information with respect to the project.
Envision will supply turbines in the range of 95-100 for the project expected to be completed by end of 2025.
"We look forward to continuing the successful collaboration and realizing these projects which contribute to local growth and job creation while delivering attractive returns for our fund investors," Peter Sjntoft, Associate Partner in CIP, said.
Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said, "It has become imperative for us to collaborate and accelerate green energy transition to avert the climate crisis. This partnership is a testament to our long-term commitment in solving the challenges for a sustainable future. Together, we can develop reliable renewable energy solutions in India."

Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind.
Envision Energy is a leading company, designing, manufacturing and operating smart wind turbines and energy storage systems, also providing green hydrogen solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

