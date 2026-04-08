Equinix opens fourth Mumbai data centre with $95 million investment

MB3 is designed to support high-performance workloads and hybrid multicloud deployments, with liquid cooling capability for enterprises across India. The launch comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cloud migration, data localisation requirements, and the rapid expansion of digital services are significantly increasing demand for secure, high-density, and globally interconnected infrastructure in India.

With a cumulative investment of over $365 million across India, Equinix has made one of its largest sustained commitments to digital infrastructure in the country, reflecting long-term confidence in India’s digital growth trajectory. Across its Mumbai and Chennai campuses, connected via dedicated dark fibre, Equinix currently provides a combined capacity of more than 4,725 cabinets, enabling national-level redundancy and regional traffic optimisation.

“India represents one of the most important markets we have globally in terms of strategic priority. We have invested close to $400 million already in India and that represents a very significant investment for us in an emerging market. I absolutely expect to continue to invest here,” said Cyrus Adaggra, president, Asia-Pacific, Equinix.

Equinix is home to more than 300 companies in India, including network service providers, five internet exchanges and enterprises across industries. Its Mumbai campus — MB1, MB2 and MB4 — hosts a cloud ecosystem for customers in India, including native on-ramps to leading cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, SFDC, and more.

MB3 is interconnected with Equinix’s existing Mumbai campus and its newly launched data centre in Chennai, CN1, giving customers seamless access to a broader digital ecosystem across India. Through Equinix Fabric, a software-defined interconnection service, customers can connect to multiple clouds, partners and providers on demand, enabling hybrid multicloud deployments. Together, these capabilities allow enterprises to scale digital infrastructure across India while accelerating digital transformation with secure and low-latency connectivity, the company said.

When asked if the West Asia conflict has impacted business, Adaggra said that global customers are expanding their presence in India, which in turn is driving growth for the firm.

“Global businesses go where their end customers are, and where business is growing. India’s economy is booming, it has one of the largest digital economies, a large literate population and a growing middle class… all these factors mean that a range of our multinational customers see India as a very strategic location for their growth, that is really what is driving demand in India,” he added.

MB3 will be built in phases. Manoj Paul, managing director, Equinix India, said that future scaling of its centres will be driven by demand from customers. “When it comes to new locations, we are always evaluating and in touch with our partners. Mumbai and Chennai are preferred regions as most of our customers are international players and they need undersea connectivity. This is true for domestic customers as well,” he added.

At present, for Equinix, the expansion of its data centres has been driven by multinational companies. Paul said that for MB1 and MB2, the majority of customers are international players, and the initial demand for MB3 also comes from some of its global clients.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on the inauguration of the centre, said, “We are pleased to welcome Equinix, a global leader, on the launch of its first self-built data centre in Mumbai. With Maharashtra hosting nearly 60 per cent of India’s data centre capacity, the addition of the AI-ready MB3 data centre, along with Equinix’s solar plant in Yavatmal, further strengthens Mumbai’s position as the country’s premier digital hub. These investments reflect strong confidence in Maharashtra’s pro-investment policies and focus on sustainable, next-generation infrastructure. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Equinix.”