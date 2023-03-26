close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Etihad Airways resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways resumed flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi on Sunday after three years, a statement said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Etihad Airways

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Etihad Airways resumed flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi on Sunday after three years, a statement said.

The airlines will operate two flights a day, four days a week -- Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday -- from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said in the statement.

The first flight will depart Kolkata at 4.15 am and reach Abu Dhabi at 7.55 am local time. The second one will leave Kolkata at 9.05 pm and reach its destination at 12.45 am local time, it said.

From Abu Dhabi, there will be one direct flight to Kolkata four days a week. It will depart Abu Dhabi at 9 pm local time and reach Kolkata at 3.20 am.

Etihad Airways will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on the route, offering eight seats in business class and 150 in economy class, it said.

On the inaugural day, 152 passengers travelled from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata, while 126 passengers travelled from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, it added.

Also Read

Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air

Etihad Airways expands in India; Kolkata-Abu Dhabi service to begin in 2023

Abu Dhabi seeks Indian investments, invites start-ups to establish hubs

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest nearly $400 million in Lenskart

Vistara airlines commences daily Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight operations

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

DGCA seeks details from Nepal authorities on AI, Nepal Airlines incident

Only 15% insolvency cases reach resolution during October-December 2022

CoC stares at liquidation as IIHL, Torrent pause bidding for next round

Akasa Air launches two new flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

With the recommencement of services to Kolkata, Etihad will now fly to 14 destinations across the region -- India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives, the airlines earlier said.

Last week, low-cost carrier Air Arabia launched its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi, flying three days a week. It is also operating an Airbus A320.

Etihad had stopped its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kolkata has direct flights to two other west Asian destinations: Dubai and Doha.

Topics : Etihad Airways | Kolkata | Abu Dhabi

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read
Premium

Social commerce the way to tap growing online buyers from smaller towns

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
6 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

OneWeb offering can match mobile services rates of west, not India: Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises
2 min read

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract revised Rs 8,950-crore offer

Reliance Capital
4 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

RevFin targets financing 2 million electric vehicles in next 5 years

Electric vehicles
3 min read

Zydus recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug used to treat gout in US

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
1 min read

From soft drinks to soaps, Ambani's Reliance unveils big price war plan

FMCG
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon