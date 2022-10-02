Vistara airlines commences daily Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight operations

Full service carrier Vistara has inaugurated daily non-stop flights between and Abu Dhabi as part of the airline's business expansion, its Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan has said.

The inaugural Vistara flight from took off at 19:10 Hours (IST) and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 2040 Hours on Saturday.

The airline has been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region. We are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network. UAE's flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia's best airline on this route, said Kannan on Saturday during the operations launch.

The airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited, has a fleet of 53 aircraft and has flown more than 35 million customers since starting operations.

Schedule of flights to/from Abu Dhabi, effective from October 1, will be Mumbai-Abu Dhabi (flight UK 0255) Daily 1910 Hrs 2040 Hrs and Abu Dhabi- (flight UK 0256) Daily 2140 Hrs 0235 Hrs (+1).

