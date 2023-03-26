close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Only 15% insolvency cases reach resolution during October-December 2022

In 56 cases, the resolution plan was rejected for non-compliance and in the remaining 16 cases, the debtor contravened provisions of the resolution plan

Press Trust of India
Gravel

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
 Only 15 per cent of the 267 insolvency cases admitted in company law tribunals during October-December 2022 reached resolution with overall recovery of just 27 per cent of claimed amount, the IBBI data showed.
As much as 45 per cent cases were concluded through liquidation, according to a Kotak Securities analysis of the latest data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the second quarter of FY23 saw 256 cases in NCLTs (National Company Law Tribunals), massively down from the yearly run-rate of 2,000 cases in FY20.
According to the analysis, one-third of all liquidations happened because no resolution plans were received. Of the 1,901 cases resolved so far, in 1,229 cases the banker decided to go in for a liquidation, while in 600 cases, no resolution plans were received.

In 56 cases, the resolution plan was rejected for non-compliance and in the remaining 16 cases, the debtor contravened provisions of the resolution plan.
Also most cases (76 per cent) that ended up in liquidation were either non-functional and/or part of past BIFR (Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction) process and the rest were due to other reasons.

Also Read

Clouds of resolution period delay, NCLT manpower crunch over IBC 'sheen'

Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

What is a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process?

Cumulative recovery rate under insolvency resolution falls to 30.18% in Q3

CoC stares at liquidation as IIHL, Torrent pause bidding for next round

Akasa Air launches two new flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

Billionaire mining tycoon Anil Agarwal fights to clear Vedanta's debt

Bharti-backed OneWeb's 36 satellites successfully launched from Sriharikota

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application


The brokerage, however, considers the low admissions and resolution levels as signs of corporate India being comfortably placed and observes that as a result the direction of cases and outstanding claims will likely stay low as legacy stress gets resolved.
The report further said that as much as 45 per cent of 267 closed cases in the third quarter were concluded via liquidation, while only 15 per cent cases were resolved with an average haircut of 73 per cent on admitted claims.

Also, the time taken to resolve is still high but is coming down from peak levels seen in Q2 of FY21, which was the pandemic year.
As of Q3, about 64 per cent of the ongoing cases have crossed 270 days since admission, another 14 per cent crossed 180 days. Given this delay, the number of cases facing liquidation is likely to stay high, warned the report, adding the average resolution duration is 590 days.

Another trend is that operational creditors are leading new case admissions now with as much as 50 per cent cases were initiated by operational creditors and 40 per cent by financial creditors during the reporting quarter.
Of the total admitted cases in Q3, nearly half (42 per cent) are from the manufacturing space, 18 per cent from real estate, 13 per cent from retail/ wholesale trade and 7 per cent from construction. And this shows that corporate India continues to be in a healthy shape with no new signs of stress, especially from the large companies, which dominated the initial years of the IBC process.

But the report has warned that a significant proportion of new cases will be coming in from borrowers in the mid and small enterprise segments, which were impacted by the pandemic.
The total amount of debt resolved through the IBC stands at Rs 8.3 lakh crore now and overall financial creditors have so far taken a haircut of 73 per cent on admitted claims, while the amount yielded on resolution as a percentage of liquidation value is 160 per cent.

Also, creditors have filed claims worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore from personal guarantors.
Topics : Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read
Premium

Social commerce the way to tap growing online buyers from smaller towns

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
6 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

OneWeb offering can match mobile services rates of west, not India: Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises
2 min read

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RCap lenders in a fix as Hindujas retract revised Rs 8,950-crore offer

Reliance Capital
4 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

RevFin targets financing 2 million electric vehicles in next 5 years

Electric vehicles
3 min read

Zydus recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug used to treat gout in US

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
1 min read

From soft drinks to soaps, Ambani's Reliance unveils big price war plan

FMCG
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon