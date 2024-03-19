Sensex (    %)
                             
Exim Bank extends $23 mn line of credit to Guyana for aircraft procurement

Exim Bank

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

The Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Tuesday announced it has extended a $23.37 million (about Rs 194 crore) line of credit to the government of Cooperative Republic of Guyana for the procurement of two aircraft from India for the South American country's defence forces.
An agreement was signed on March 15 between Guyana's senior minister in the office of the President with responsibility for finance and the public service, Ashni K Singh, and the policy bank's deputy general manager Sanjay Lamba in the presence of High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Amit Telang.
With this line of credit (LOC), the bank has 292 LOC in place now, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, CIS, and Oceania, with credit commitments of around $2.72 billion available for financing exports from India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE
