Bikano sets up new plant in Greater Noida, seeks Rs 1,800 cr turnover

Bikanervala, which sells packaged foods under the Bikano brand name, on Tuesday inaugurated a manufacturing plant in Greater Noida as part of its target to Rs 1,800 crore in turnover by FY24.

Manish Aggarwal, director of Bikanervala Foods, said the company has invested Rs 400 crore on the plant as it works on improving supply chain efficiency and reducing transportation costs.

The company has manufacturing units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entered the Southern market last year by setting up a project in Hyderabad.

The company said the northern market contributes around 60-65 per cent of its revenue. Its marketing strategy includes using an omni-channel approach for reaching a diverse audience. Bikano has also ventured into the ready-to-eat (RTE) segment.

“Our focus is not just on driving sales but also on creating brand loyalty and building long-term relationships with our customers. We are confident that our aggressive marketing approach will help us achieve our business objectives and establish ourselves as a leading snacking brand in the market,” said Kush Aggarwal, HOD marketing, Bikano.

The company has its presence in more than 35 countries including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent.