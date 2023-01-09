JUST IN
Titan slips 3% despite 11% YoY jewellery sales growth in Q3 update
Kalyan Jewellers surges 6%; reports up to 13% revenue growth in Q3
India emerges as a bright spot amid global IPO market slump: EY report
MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's high, gains 850pts; Nifty50 above 18,100
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Paytm, PTC, Lodha, Heritage Foods, Electronics Mart
Delivery percentage improved in 2022 amid new margin norms, shows data
Near-term worry to be acid test for speciality chemical companies
FPIs warm up to finance and FMCG stocks in December, shows data
Street signs: Electronics Mart shares, all eyes on earnings, and more
Results preview: Non-financial companies stare at tepid Q3 earnings
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Infrastructure stocks in focus; PNC, HG Infra, Ashoka Buildcon soar upto 7%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

In their quarterly update, Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur, and Marico witnessed sluggish growth in the December quarter (Q3) driven by poor rural consumption and a slowdown after the festival season

Topics
Markets | FMCG stocks | Hindustan Unilever

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

It may be a little early to cheer the recovery in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space as deceleration in the discretionary demand, post the festive season, may off set fragile rural recovery, analysts have cautioned.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 11:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.