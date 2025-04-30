Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy IPO manages to scrape through; achieves 1.4x subscription

High net-worth individuals (HNIs) subscribed only 66 per cent, while retail and employee portions fared better at 1.78x and 5.4x, respectively

Backed by Tiger Global, Ather’s IPO included a fresh issue of Rs 2,626 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 355 crore.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Ather Energy's Rs 2,981-crore IPO, the first in over two months, saw a tepid response, achieving just 1.4x subscription. The electric two-wheeler maker's share sale relied heavily on institutional investors, with their portion subscribed 1.7x, drawing Rs 1,575 crore in bids alongside Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors.
 
High net-worth individuals (HNIs) subscribed only 66 per cent, while retail and employee portions fared better at 1.78x and 5.4x, respectively.
 
Market experts attributed the lacklustre response to volatile secondary market conditions, Ather’s prolonged path to profitability, and competition from established listed players in the electric vehicle sector.
 
“Double-digit subscriptions are unlikely soon. Investors are cautious after recent market pain but remain open to compelling business models with reasonable valuations,” said an anonymous banker.
 
 
Backed by Tiger Global, Ather’s IPO included a fresh issue of Rs 2,626 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 355 crore. With Rs 1,580 crore in revenue for the first nine months of FY25, the company is valued at ₹6x annualised sales, with a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 12,000 crore at the upper price band.
 
"We also believe that the issue's premium listing to some extent will also depend on market mood and macro situation at that time. Therefore, we feel that it can be a risky bet to apply in the present environment. Hence, we recommend to wait till listing before deploying funds in this IPO," said Hem Securities in a pre-IPO note.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

