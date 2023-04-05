close

Reliance Retail enters beauty segment with Tira, opens 1st store in Mumbai

The country's leading retailer will now compete with the brands like HUL's Lakme, Nykka, Tata and LVMH's Sephora in India's growing beauty and personal care marketplace

Reliance Retail on Wednesday entered into the beauty space with the launch of Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform.

The country's leading retailer will now compete with the brands like HUL's Lakme, Nykka, Tata and LVMH's Sephora in India's growing beauty and personal care marketplace.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform. Along with the Tira app and website, it also opened its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Tira has the potential to scale up its stores across cities, said industry sources.

According to the online market and consumer data platform Statista, the Indian Beauty and Personal Care market amounts to USD 27.23 billion in 2023 and 12.7 per cent of the total revenue will be generated through online sales.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Executive Director Isha Ambani said, "We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments".

"Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India."

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of Reliance Retail.

Tira, which is an omnichannel retail concept, offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands.

Besides, Tira stores will be a destination with a focus on curated services and the consumer experience provided by beauty advisors.

"The unique store experience will feature the latest beauty tech tools, such as virtual try-on to create customised looks and a skin analyser that will personalise and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions basis their needs. In addition, Tira stores will have dedicated gifting stations to personalise purchases," the retailer said.

Tira will also be the first speciality beauty retailer in India to launch The Fragrance Finder, which helps consumers match fragrances closest to their preferences.

The Tira store at Jio World Drive is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio Dalziel & Pow.

RRVL is the holding company of all the retail companies of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd group.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1.99 lakh crore (USD 26.3 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

