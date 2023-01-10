FedEx India deploys EVs to achieve goal of zero-emission last-mile delivery

Transportation company Express (FedEx) on Tuesday, deployed 30 TATA Ace EVs in Delhi to advance the sustainability goal of zero-emissions last-mile delivery in India.

The company plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emission globally by 2040.

"The increasing popularity of e-commerce means transforming our operations to be more sustainable is more important than ever. The electrification of our fleet will go a long way towards minimising carbon emissions in our operations while at the same time sustainably delivering to the same service standards," Suvendu Choudhury, Managing Director of Express India Operations, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that it has a goal of converting 50 per cent of its global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to electric by 2025, with that increasing to 100 per cent by 2030.

Last year, the company conducted EV trials in India to test the vehicle technology and evaluate the vehicles' operational effectiveness on a standard route with packages fully loaded.

Based on these trials, each new added to the fleet is estimated to save up to 1.3 tons of carbon emissions annually, said the company.

Further, 9 out of 10 consumers in India expect businesses to deliver sustainability, and those with sustainable operations are likely to get more business, according to research commissioned by FedEx.

However, 8 out of 10 prefer to buy from companies with an effective environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy in place.

