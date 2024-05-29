Business Standard
Female flyers on IndiGo can now pick a seat next to other women for safety

Prior to its implementation, IndiGo Airlines conducted market research to ensure it adequately addressed the requirements of its female passengers

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

IndiGo (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:03 PM IST



IndiGo has introduced a new feature in its web check-in process, allowing female passengers to view seats already reserved by other female passengers. This initiative aims to enhance the comfort and safety of women travellers, reported The Times of India (ToI).

According to a statement from the airline, "The feature offers visibility of seats booked by female passengers only during web check-in. It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travellers — solo as well as part of family bookings… [this is] currently in pilot mode aligning with our 'girl power' ethos."
This feature empowers female travellers, particularly those travelling solo, to opt for seats adjacent to other female passengers for added safety and comfort. Before its implementation, the airline conducted market research to ensure it adequately addressed the requirements of its female passengers.

IndiGo 'Super Saver Sale'

In addition, IndiGo has announced an exciting sale on both domestic and international flights, with fares starting at Rs 1,199, inclusive of all charges. The sale period spans from May 29 to May 31, 2024, for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2024.

Additionally, customers can take advantage of an exclusive discount of up to 20 per cent on preferred seat selection charges.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated, "We are pleased to announce a limited-period sale on domestic and international flights. We believe this special offer will encourage travellers who seek budget-friendly, seamless, and unforgettable travel experiences."

"This sale also reinforces IndiGo's commitment to provide affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our extensive network," he added.


First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

