Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery platform, said that the platform is gearing up for even higher volumes as Diwali approaches

food delivery

Choco lava cakes topped dessert orders across metros, while Kolkata's long-standing love for biryani remained intact.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As India revels in the spirit of the festive season, food delivery platforms Swiggy and magicpin have reported a massive surge in orders, highlighting how culinary cravings are now central to the country's celebrations.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery platform, told PTI the platform is gearing up for even higher volumes as Diwali approaches.

"We expect to double last year's numbers on food delivery." Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said.

Bhakoo shared that cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata led the indulgence, while emerging hubs like Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadodara joined in with equal enthusiasm.

 

According to Bhakoo, choco lava cakes topped dessert orders across metros, while Kolkata's long-standing love for biryani remained intact.

Also Read

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

10 stocks with maximum upside this Diwali; Don't miss the market fireworks!

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44%

Nomura

Nomura keeps Nifty target at 26,140, backs Swiggy, Titan, Alkem as top bets

ipo

IPO Market in Samvat 2081: Record fund raise, but mixed gains for investors

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy introduces 'No Added Sugar' food category across 10 cities

"The data reflects one clear trend -- food delivery has become the heart of how India celebrates together," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, magicpin CEO and co-founder Sharma noted that vegetarian and thali orders surged by nearly 40 per cent around Navratri across the platform's active markets.

Post-Dussehra, there was a marked rebound in demand for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines, as consumers returned to their regular dining preferences, Sharma said.

magicpin also reported a 2.5x spike in bulk and party food delivery orders after Navratri. The momentum continued into the second week of October, with a 30 per cent jump in food delivery orders on October 10 compared to regular days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBL Bank

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies Q2 results: Net profit jumps 86% to ₹746 crore

Topics : Swiggy Food delivery online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon