Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / FinBox raises $40 mn from WestBridge to boost AI-led credit platform

FinBox raises $40 mn from WestBridge to boost AI-led credit platform

Credit infrastructure fintech FinBox raises $40 million in Series B led by WestBridge Capital to strengthen AI-driven lending products, expand globally, and scale fraud intelligence

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

The company is building the operating system for lending in India. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit infrastructure fintech FinBox on Tuesday announced that it has raised $40 million in a Series B fundraise led by incoming investor WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures.
 
The fresh capital will be used to accelerate investments in technology, fuel international expansion, and deepen FinBox’s product offerings. With this fundraise, the company aims to extend its leadership in embedded finance while pioneering new applications of AI and alternate data in credit decisioning.
 
The company is betting on digitising lending through its AI-native digital lending platform, Sentinel BRE and Partnership Lending Stack (Prism), while continuing to help lenders manage risk with its data and API suite — BankConnect, DeviceConnect and KYC APIs.
 
 
It will also expand its portfolio of solutions to build agentic AI workflows and a fraud intelligence suite.
 
“This funding marks an important milestone in our journey to redefine credit infrastructure and intelligence for the next decade,” said the FinBox founding team — Rajat, Anant, Nikhil and Srijan. “Our mission is to empower lenders to source better, underwrite faster, fight fraud more effectively, and extend fairer, more accessible credit to millions. We will continue to deepen our digital lending stack, launch new products, and expand internationally, while staying true to our vision of creating sustainable, world-class financial infrastructure from India for the world.”

Also Read

Instead of liquidating their mutual funds, the LAMF model allows investors to leverage their portfolio to access credit and meet short-term funding needs.

Fintechs offer secured lending with instant loans against mutual fundspremium

PhonePe

RBI fines PhonePe ₹21 lakh for non-compliance with PPI regulations

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest 2025 alongside PM Modi

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions files confidential DRHP with Sebi for IPO

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressurepremium

 
The company is building the operating system for lending in India. FinBox counts lenders such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Aditya Birla Capital, Muthoot Fincorp, Tata Capital and many other large enterprises and fast-growing platforms among its customers.
 
“FinBox has established itself as a product-first platform that addresses critical gaps in India’s credit ecosystem. Their modular architecture, data intelligence, and embedded applications create a strong foundation for scalable digital lending. We believe FinBox is well positioned towards becoming an integral layer of India’s evolving digital credit infrastructure, and we are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth,” said Deepak Ramineedi, Partner, WestBridge Capital.
 
Reacting to the fundraise, Kaushik Anand, Partner, A91 Partners, said, “We are excited to up our investment in FinBox. They have prudently been building the rails for digital lending. This fundraise will help further expand their product suite for banks and NBFCs.”
 
IndigoEdge acted as the sole financial advisor to the transaction.

More From This Section

TCS

TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc's Rajasthan fertiliser plant to start by Dec 2026: CEO

train, indian train

MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant to expand financial reporting services

adani

Adani-led Sri Lanka container terminal to double capacity ahead of deadline

Topics : Fintech sector Fintech firms fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon