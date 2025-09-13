Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 01:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI fines PhonePe ₹21 lakh for non-compliance with PPI regulations

RBI fines PhonePe ₹21 lakh for non-compliance with PPI regulations

RBI penalises PhonePe Rs 21 lakh for failing to report escrow shortfalls under PPI norms, marking its third penalty since 2019 over compliance issues

PhonePe

The norms state that escrow account balances should not be lower than the value of outstanding PPIs and payments due to merchants at the end of a day.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 1:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 21 lakh on fintech company PhonePe for non-compliance with certain directions under the prepaid payment instruments (PPI) norms.
 
The RBI said the end-of-day balance in the company’s escrow account was lower than the value of outstanding PPIs and payments due to merchants on certain days.
 
The Bengaluru-based fintech firm also failed to immediately report this shortfall in its escrow account to the RBI, the regulator said.
 
The RBI conducted a statutory inspection of the company between October 2023 and December 2024.
 
“Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions,” the regulator said in a statement.
 

Also Read

PhonePe

PhonePe signs pact with Sidbi to enable digital Udyam Assist registration

PhonePe

PhonePe, DSP Finance launch loans against mutual funds up to Rs 2 crore

PhonePe Launches

PhonePe Launches New Home Insurance Offering

phonepe

PhonePe tops UPI in July with 8.93 bn transactions, 46% market share

PhonePe

PhonePe's Indus Appstore strikes pact with Alcatel after Lava, Xiaomi

 
According to guidelines, all non-bank issuers like PhonePe are required to immediately report any shortfall in escrow balances to the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS) of the RBI.
 
The norms state that escrow account balances must not be lower than the value of outstanding PPIs and payments due to merchants at the end of a day.
 
PPIs are payment instruments such as digital wallets that enable the purchase of goods and services, including financial services, against the value stored in them.
 
In 2019, the RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on PhonePe for non-compliance with PPI guidelines. In 2020, the regulator fined the company Rs 1.39 crore for violations of regulatory norms.

More From This Section

public sector bank, Bank

Call for paring govt stake in public sector banks, greater board autonomypremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

MSME lending sees robust value, volume growth, delinquencies also increasepremium

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

Banks may turn to domestic bond market in H2FY26 for Tier-II bondspremium

banks

Four banks may log in to NBBL's 'interoperable netbanking' in Octoberpremium

PSBs

Next-gen public-sector banks on agenda as two-day Manthan beginspremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India PhonePe Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon