Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

Finland Chamber of Commerce in India on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Malik, Nokia Senior VP and Head of India Market, as its new Chairperson for the financial year 2023-24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nokia new logo

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Finland Chamber of Commerce in India on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Malik, Nokia Senior VP and Head of India Market, as its new Chairperson for the financial year 2023-24.

He will succeed Sanjay Aggarwal, President of Fortum India Pvt Ltd, who held the position in the previous fiscal year ended March.

Trade between India and Finland surpassed USD 1 billion for the first time in 2022, marking a significant milestone in the growing relationship between the two countries.

In his acceptance letter addressed to members of the chamber, Malik said, "India's ambitious growth agenda under a dynamic leadership affords a wide avenue for Finnish companies to use their technologically advanced products and solutions to accelerate economic development in the country."

"Finland will emerge as a strong, reliable partner country as India seeks to leapfrog several generations of standards and leverage the potential of Industry 4.0," Malik added.

Topics : Nokia | Finland

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

