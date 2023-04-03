RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation



Lenders are expecting the Hinduja group and Torrent to participate in the second auction and maximise the value of the assets. American financial services major, Oakteee may also join the race, said a source. Lenders have postponed the second auction to sell bankrupt Reliance Capital's assets by a week to April 11, even as the Torrent group, the highest bidder in the first round, pursues litigation in the Supreme Court.



The Committee of Creditors (COC) has also assured the bidders it will look at their request not to consider any offers outside the auction process once the results are out. This will ensure value maximisation for the lenders and transparency in the bidding process. Lenders have decided to give the bidders additional time to prepare for the bid as the competition is likely to go up in the next round.



The lenders have kept Rs 9,000 crore as the floor price for the second auction, which can be raised by Rs 500 crore in the second round and by Rs 250 crore in the next. All bidders will have to give Rs 8,000 crore as upfront cash with their offers. The highest bidder in net present value terms will be declared post auction to bring finality to the resolution process.

Also Read WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day Torrent wins race to acquire RCap with Rs 8,640 crore offer to lenders Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round Standard Chartered closes operating lease of 5 aircraft with Akasa Air IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022 HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal Zoho expands regional outreach, will open hub offices in Tamil Nadu, UP



If Torrent wins the race to acquire Reliance Capital, it plans to infuse additional capital into the two insurance companies. Interestingly, the Piramal group and private equity firm TPG plan to sell their 30 per cent stake in Shriram General Insurance at a valuation of $2 billion (Rs 16,400 crore) for the entire company. In comparison, Reliance Capital holds 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and 100 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance. As both insurers are profit making, lenders expect better valuation for Reliance Capital. Torrent, which had made an offer of Rs 8,650 crore in the first round, may participate in the second auction but it will be subject to the Supreme Court decision on its petition, which will be heard in August.