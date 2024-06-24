Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fintech firm Paytm sees 19% growth in flight bookings in Jan-Mar quarter

Paytm claims to have recorded around 15 per cent year-on-year rise in international ticket bookings in April

Paytm

Paytm Travel has also onboarded three new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications claims to have registered on-year growth of 19 per cent growth in flight bookings in the January-march quarter of this year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The travel ticket business of Paytm falls within its marketing services vertical, which grew by 1 per cent in revenue terms to Rs 395 crore on a year-on-year basis in the March 2024 quarter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"In the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, Paytm maintained its upward trajectory in market share among OTAs (online travel aggregators), with flight bookings showing a notable year-on-year increase of around 19 per cent, surpassing the industry's growth rate of around 3 per cent," the filing said.
Paytm's marketing services business primarily includes ticketing (travel, movie, events etc.), advertising, credit card marketing, and deals and gift vouchers.
The company had posted 28 per cent growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) for ticketing, deals and gift vouchers etc. to Rs 2,804 crore on a year-on-year basis driven by an increase in market share in travel (despite disruption) and higher volumes in the events business.
Paytm claims to have recorded around 15 per cent year-on-year rise in international ticket bookings in April.
The company has partnered global technology firms like Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego for providing travel services to customers.
Paytm Travel has also onboarded three new carriers including Cambodia Angkor Air, SalamAir, and FlyDubai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm Travel Paytm Money Paytm Bazaar One97 Communications Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon