Friday, May 16, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fire disrupts production at GSK Pharma's contract manufacturing site

Fire disrupts production at GSK Pharma's contract manufacturing site

GSK Pharmaceuticals has reported a fire at one of its contract sites, causing temporary disruption; the company is assessing the impact and working to restore operations

gsk pharma

GSK Pharma is the Indian subsidiary of the UK-headquartered pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, with a portfolio spanning prescription medicines and vaccines in India.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) on Friday informed the stock exchanges that a fire had occurred at one of its contract manufacturing facilities, causing a temporary disruption in production at the site.
 
While the exact location of the facility and the extent of the damage were not disclosed, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) that it is currently assessing the impact of the incident and is working closely with the site to resume operations at the earliest.
 
“We are assessing the impact and working closely with the site to expedite resumption of operations,” the company said in the exchange filing.
 
 
GSK Pharma is the Indian subsidiary of the UK-headquartered pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, with a portfolio spanning prescription medicines and vaccines in India.
 

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for new device to treat skin disease

PremiumIndusind Bank

IndusInd Bank may face hit to core profit and biz growth: Brokerages

PremiumSumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia

Google Workspace adds 1 million users, crosses 11 million globally

Zomato

Zomato, Swiggy now levy rain surcharge on Gold, One premium users

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares end flat after sharp decline in morning trade

Topics : GSK Pharma GlaxoSmithKline Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon