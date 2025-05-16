Friday, May 16, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zomato, Swiggy now levy rain surcharge on Gold, One premium users

Zomato, Swiggy now levy rain surcharge on Gold, One premium users

Zomato and Swiggy will now apply rain surcharge on premium members ending earlier waivers as both platforms intensify efforts to boost profitability and cut losses

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have started charging a rain surcharge to their premium subscribers, ending a previous exemption for Zomato Gold and Swiggy One members.

The shift comes as Zomato and Swiggy focus on improving profitability and narrowing operational losses. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have started charging a rain surcharge to their premium subscribers, ending a previous exemption for Zomato Gold and Swiggy One members.
 
The fee, which typically ranges between ₹15 and ₹35, was earlier waived for premium users but applied to general customers. Both companies said the surcharge is intended to support delivery executives during adverse weather conditions, The Economic Times reported.
 
The shift comes as Zomato and Swiggy focus on improving profitability and narrowing operational losses.
 

Zomato Q4 FY25 results

 
Eternal Ltd (Zomato) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 77 per cent decline compared to the same period last fiscal year. The drop in net profit was primarily attributed to a significant rise in expenses, which grew by 63 per cent to ₹6,104 crore.
 
 

Also Read

Office, Office space

Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

startup funding investment

InfoEdge earns 36% gross IRR on startup investments since 2007

Premiumswiggy, delivery

Swiggy Bolt expands to 500 cities as Zomato shuts down 'Quick' service

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Eternal shares bounce 9% from day's low post Q4 show; is the worst over?

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 500 cities

Swiggy Q4 FY25 results

 
Meanwhile, Swiggy Limited reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,081.1 crore for Q4 FY25, widening by 95 per cent year-on-year from ₹554.7 crore. Sequentially, the net loss increased by 35.3 per cent from ₹799 crore. The growing losses were attributed to the expansion of Swiggy’s quick commerce business.
 

Market reaction

 
On Friday, Zomato and Swiggy shares rose following the announcement of the surcharge change. At 2:40 pm, Zomato was trading at ₹246.10 apiece, up 1.5 per cent, while Swiggy was trading at ₹321.90 apiece, registering a 1.8 per cent gain on the BSE.

More From This Section

PremiumIndusind Bank

IndusInd Bank may face hit to core profit and biz growth: Brokerages

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares end flat after sharp decline in morning trade

Adani Ports

Adani Ports, JSW Infra make logistics anchor for cargo growth plans

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies secures Rs 114 cr solar project order

ReNew, Andhra Pradesh

ReNew kicks off work for Rs 22K cr green energy complex in Andhra Pradesh

Topics : Zomato Swiggy online food delivery BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon