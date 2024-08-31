Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / FMCG major Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in 'The Man Company'

FMCG major Emami to acquire remaining 49.6% stake in 'The Man Company'

Helios Lifestyle is already a subsidiary of Emami with 50.4 per cent shareholding

Emami

Emami on Saturday announced the acquisition of the remaining 49.6 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle. Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home-grown FMCG major Emami on Saturday announced the acquisition of the remaining 49.6 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns male grooming brand The Man Company'.
Helios Lifestyle is already a subsidiary of Emami with 50.4 per cent shareholding, according to a statement from Emami.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The completion of the acquisition of Helios by Emami will strengthen its presence in the fast-growing digital-first premium male grooming segment," it said.
Emami had previously acquired 33.09 per cent equity stake in Helios in two tranches -- one in December 2017 and the other in February 2019. Later, it increased the stake to 50.4 per cent in 2022.
The Man Company, a digital-first lifestyle brand, offers premium men's grooming products in categories including fragrances, skin care, hair care, body care and beard management.
"The segment offers huge potential for innovation & growth. Emami is already an active player in the male grooming segment through its brand Fair and Handsome," the statement said.

More From This Section

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs to lay off up to 1,800 employees amid annual review process

PremiumMerger, M&A

Anatomy of Reliance-Disney merger: What are the strategies and challenges?

Vistara flight plane

Cabinet clears SIA's investment in Air India; Vistara to sunset on Nov 11

ONGC Videsh

ONGC Videsh in talks with Russia, US to regain control of projects

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Challa Sreenivasulu

Competition for deposits but no rate war, says SBI chief C S Setty

According to the Kolkata-headquartered company, Indian male grooming products are rapidly gaining traction, driving impressive market growth.
"We are happy to have not only invested in The Man Company' as we could foresee its huge potential but equally impressed and happy with the promoter's vision and commitment towards making it a formidable brand. With the completion of the 100 per cent acquisition of the company, we are excited to take the brand to its next level of growth, it said.
Earlier this month, Emami Chairman R S Goenka in the AGM of the company had said it will keep exploring opportunities for inorganic and strategic growth to enter new product categories.
Emami, which has acquired AloFrut, Creme21 and Zandu in the past, will continue to explore such growth opportunities, allowing it to enter a new segment and expand its play area.
In its latest annual report, Emami said that 45 per cent of its topline in FY24 came from acquired brands, and the proportion of revenues coming from non-rural geographies has increased.
Emami, which owns brands Navratna, Boroplus, Zandu, Fair and Handsome, Kesh King and Dermicool, had reported a turnover of Rs 2,921.57 crore for FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

e commerce, online firms

FMCG distributors raise concern over unregulated growth of 'quick commerce'

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

India only country to deliver double-digit sales growth of FMCG: Report

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

Premiumpetcare market, pet food

Thriving Indian pet care market provides big opportunity for FMCG majors

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Indian FMCG enterprises resume operations in violence-hit Bangladesh

Topics : FMCG companies FMCGs Emami

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon