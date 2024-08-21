Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India only country to deliver double-digit sales growth of FMCG: Report

India only country to deliver double-digit sales growth of FMCG: Report

India has a dominant position in the Asia Pacific region in modern trade sales, where the premium-plus pricing segment accounts for nearly 40 per cent of FMCG sales

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

The report also added festive seasons and peak shopping periods remain key for both the FMCG and tech durables sectors. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is the only country in the Asia-Pacific region, where sales of FMCG and tech durable sectors from modern trade channels are consistently delivering double-digit growth, helped by premiumisation and festive period sales, data analytics firm NielsenIQ said in a report.
India has a dominant position in the Asia Pacific region in modern trade sales, where the premium-plus pricing segment accounts for nearly 40 per cent of FMCG sales and 30 per cent of tech durables sales, according to the findings of the report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"India emerges as the only market consistently delivering double-digit growth in both the FMCG and tech & durables sectors, underscoring the resilience and evolving preferences of Indian consumers," said NielsenIQ report titled 'Full View of Modern Trade Retail Trends'.
Though online channels continue to grow rapidly in India, modern trade channels remain a preferred channel, it added.
Modern trade involves selling goods through large, organised stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, and mini-markets.
The latest data reveals a 2 per cent growth in FMCG sales and 4 per cent in tech durables from modern trade channels on MAT (moving annual total) basis in March 2024.

More From This Section

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-vendors created 15.8 mn jobs in India including 3.5 mn for women: Report

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

India remains net steel importer in April-July on rise in Chinese shipments

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

Rapid growth of e-comm matter of concern, not source of pride: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

E-commerce firms' predatory pricing matter of concern: Piyush Goyal

Sexual harassment, harassment

Top Indian cos sees a 40% jump in sexual harassment complaints in FY24

"Despite inflationary pressures, modern trade has shown resilience, with double-digit volume growth continuing regardless of price fluctuations. Interestingly, there is a growing preference for products in premium-plus pricing, which accounts for approximately 40 per cent of FMCG sales and 30 per cent of tech durables sales, both experiencing significant growth," it said.
The report also added festive seasons and peak shopping periods remain key for both the FMCG and tech durables sectors.
These periods "contribute 20 per cent of incremental sales for FMCG and 60 per cent for tech durables. Non-food categories, in particular, grew 1.8 times faster than food during these periods, driven by deep discounts and consumer preference for non-essentials," it added.
It also highlights the challenges faced by large companies from small manufacturers and private labels from retailers that are gaining traction.
"Private labels are growing 1.5 times faster rate than large manufacturers, particularly within the mainstream pricing segment. Small players, on the other hand, are driving 70 per cent of new launches in modern trade, focusing on natural ingredients and luxury pricing that is more than 200 times of the category average price," it said.
The report also noted the shift happening towards smaller packs at MT channels.
"While large packs have traditionally dominated modern trade, there is a noticeable shift towards smaller pack sizes, which are now growing at double the rate of large sizes," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

FMCG

FMCG players expect volume trends to sustain as demand rises in rural mkts

International Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India could become 3rd largest economy by 2027

m&m

Mars, maker of M&M's and Snickers, to buy Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Pepsico (Photo:Bloomberg)

From PepsiCo to P&G, India becomes next big FMCG growth bet as China lags

Topics : FMCGs FMCG companies FMCG sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon