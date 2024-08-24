Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / FMCG distributors raise concern over unregulated growth of 'quick commerce'

FMCG distributors raise concern over unregulated growth of 'quick commerce'

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) also suspected potential violations of FDI regulations by these quick-commerce companies

How deep discounts, impulsive buying have helped e-commerce beat slowdown

The rapid growth of quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart has posed significant challenges to the traditional retail sector.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG distributors have raised concerns over the "rapid and unregulated growth" of quick commerce platforms, saying it needs immediate scrutiny.
In a letter written to Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, FMCG distributors' body AICPDF said this unchecked expansion of quick commerce platforms, which typically deliver goods within 10 to 30 minutes, is creating an "uneven playing field", threatening the livelihoods of millions of small retailers and distributors who have been the backbone of India's retail sector for decades.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) also suspected potential violations of FDI regulations by these quick-commerce companies and sought an immediate investigation into the operational models of these platforms.
The rapid growth of quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart has posed significant challenges to the traditional retail sector and the established fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution network.
"We are witnessing the erosion of small "mom-and-pop" stores and a shift in the FMCG distribution landscape, as these platforms are increasingly being appointed as direct distributors by major FMCG companies, side-lining traditional distributors," AICPDF said in the letter.
While raising concerns regarding the compliance of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations by the quick-commerce platforms, it said AICPDF suspects them of blurring the lines between the marketplace and inventory-based models.
"The FDI rules clearly prohibit e-commerce entities operating under the marketplace model from holding inventory or exercising control over the inventory sold on their platforms.

More From This Section

telecom

Indian telecom players targetting 10% share in 6G patents in next 3 yrs

Space sector, chandrayaan III 3

1st National Space Day: A look at India's progress over the years in sector

WiFi, Google, Railway station WiFi,

Trai proposes to cut broadband charges for public wifi service providers

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Telecom minister Scindia asks telcos to take lead in 6G development

Drugs medicine

34 more fixed-dose combination under scanner, says CDSCO official

"However, it appears that these quick commerce platforms may be engaging in practices that blur the lines between a marketplace and an inventory-based model, potentially violating FDI norms," it noted.
It also requested the government to "initiate a thorough investigation into the operational models of these quick commerce platforms to ensure compliance with FDI regulations" and to "implement protective measures for small retailers and traditional distributors to safeguard their interests and prevent monopolistic practices".
AICPDF has urged the government to facilitate a dialogue between all stakeholders, including representatives from the retail sector, FMCG companies and quick commerce platforms, to establish fair and equitable business practices.
It also appreciated Goyal's recent remarks, where he lambasted the e-commerce companies, questioning their business model that has been impacting small retailers in the country.
Earlier this week, the Commerce and Industry Minister had questioned Amazon's announcement of USD 1 billion investment in India, saying the US retailer was not doing any great service to the Indian economy but filling up for the losses it had suffered in the country.
He said that their huge losses in India "smells of predatory pricing", which is not good for the country as it impacts crores of small retailers.
The quick-commerce market in India is currently valued at approximately USD 5 billion.
Several FMCG companies, in their latest June quarter earning, reported a high double-digit growth coming from quick-commerce in online sales.
In the quick-commerce space, companies like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy's Instamart have established a strong presence. Recently Ola, one of the leading players in the ride-hailing industry, announced entry into quick-commerce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Quick commerce's growth disrupting retail, say FMCG distributors

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

India only country to deliver double-digit sales growth of FMCG: Report

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

FMCG

FMCG players expect volume trends to sustain as demand rises in rural mkts

International Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India could become 3rd largest economy by 2027

Topics : FMCGs FMCG companies e-commerce rules E-commerce sellers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon