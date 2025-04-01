Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Food delivery platform Zomato lays off nearly 600 customer support staff

Food delivery platform Zomato lays off nearly 600 customer support staff

This is also happening due to increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in its customer services function

Zomato

The layoffs happened within a month after the company launched Nugget, an artificial intelligence-powered customer support platform, to optimise its operations. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Food delivery platform Zomato has fired nearly 600 customer support executive employees within a year of hiring them. These people were hired under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Programme, which was launched last year.
 
This is also happening due to increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in its customer services function. The layoff has impacted employees from the Gurugram and Hyderabad offices of the company.
 
One of the former employees Business Standard spoke to said, "The firing was unexpected. The treatment that we (other employees who also have been fired) underwent was unfair. I still do not clearly know why I was fired but it's tough to process." The employee did not wish to be named.
 
 
Zomato has not yet issued any comment on the development.
 
Zomato had reportedly hired about 1,500 employees under its ZAAP programme. Initially, these employees, who were hired for customer support roles, were given hopes of transitioning to better roles. However, towards the end of their tenure, the company did not renew several of these contracts.

The layoffs happened within a month after the company launched Nugget, an artificial intelligence-powered customer support platform, to optimise its operations. The platform currently handles over 15 million customer interactions a month for Zomato, Blinkit and Hyperpure.
 
While launching the platform, Zomato’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Deepinder Goyal, wrote, “Introducing Nugget – an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps scale support effortlessly – highly customisable, low-cost, no developer team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation.”
 
As per the data on its website, Nugget’s AI agents resolve up to 80 per cent of customer queries, assist in enhancing compliance by 20 per cent, and mark a 20 per cent reduction in resolution time.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

