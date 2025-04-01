Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India produces 781 MT in FY25; 7% less than company's target

Coal India produces 781 MT in FY25; 7% less than company's target

CIL's coal production in March dropped by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes over the year-ago period

The output was 88.6 MT in the same month of FY24. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

State-owned CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal in 2024-25, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes (MT).

However, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) grew marginally by one per cent in FY25, over the year-ago period, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing.

CIL's coal production in March dropped by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes over the year-ago period.

The output was 88.6 MT in the same month of FY24.

The subsidiaries of the coal behemoth, which registered a decline in production are Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL).

 

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic production.

In FY24, CIL produced 773.65 million tonnes, marking an 11 per cent growth over FY23.

Coal India Ltd had earlier said that the realistic production target for 2024-25 fiscal will be 806-810 million tonnes, down from 838 million tonnes.

The company has set a production target of 868 million tonnes for FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Coal India Coal India Limited coal sector coal industry

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

