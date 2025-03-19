Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Down upto 42% from record high, analysts say stock up Zomato, Swiggy shares

Down upto 42% from record high, analysts say stock up Zomato, Swiggy shares

Swiggy, Zomato shares to buy: While operational pain may continue over the next 1-2 quarters, the transitory nature of concerns makes these stocks a compelling 'buy' at current levels for long-term

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato, Swiggy shares: After a massive drubbing in shares of food delivery giants, Zomato and Swiggy, analysts believe time may be right for investors to start adding these stocks to their shopping carts.
 
The optimism, they say, comes from the sharp correction in the stock prices and valuations, which seems to have "over-baked" concerns for the two players.
 
While operational pain may continue over the next one-two quarters, the transitory nature of such concerns makes these stocks a compelling ‘buy’ at current levels from a long-term perspective, they add. 
 
 
"Investors have dumped Zomato and Swiggy shares amid concerns around cash burn in the quick commerce (QC) segment. We, however, believe these concerns have been over-baked into the stock prices as Swiggy (consolidated) is now trading at a ~30 per cent discount to par value for the food delivery business, implying a negative value to QC. Zomato, on the other hand, is trading at a value that ascribes nothing to QC. We think this anomaly is unlikely to sustain long," said Abhishek Banerjee of ICICI Securities, in a co-authored noted with Manoj Menon and Jayram Shetty.

Thus far in calendar year 2025, Zomato share price has crashed 21.45 per cent on the BSE, while Swiggy share price has tumbled 34.11 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex index has declined 3.63 per cent.
 
From their record high levels, Zomato shares have tumbled 28.29 per cent, and Swiggy shares have plummeted 42.26 per cent. The 30-share BSE benchmark, meanwhile, is down 12.41 per cent.
 
"The recent correction in stock prices of Zomato and Swiggy, on the back of excessive cash burn in QC segment, has meaningfully eased valuations for the segment, giving comfort. We, therefore, suggest that investors use the sharp corrections to build sizable positions in these names here on," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said, led by Swapnil Potdukhe. 
 

Quick Commerce: The emerging dark horse

Analysts opine that investors have “panic dumped” the two listed players, discounting high cash burn and intense competition in the quick commerce space, as Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now joined incumbents -- Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto (unlisted).
 
JM Financial, however, projects the QC industry cash burn to peak in either the March quarter of the current financial year (Q4FY25) or the June quarter of the next financial year (Q1FY26) as it sees industry-wide dark store and warehousing investments to moderate by then.
 
Besides, rising average order values (AOVs), led by several high value item categories; stable direct cost per order; and accelerated shift from mom-and-pop stores to QC channels should enable incumbents to derive better commissions and ad income from suppliers/brands, the brokerage said.
 
"We also believe some rationality will eventually emerge in product level discounting, customer rebates and performance marketing spend. Assuming these margin drivers play out in tandem, we expect operating profitability of most QC incumbents to improve sharply from Q2FY26, if not earlier," it said.

Food Delivery: The Cash Cow

In conjunction with steady improvement in QC business, analysts expect Union Budget 2025’s tax rebate to boost consumption Q1FY26 onwards. This, they believe, would benefit Zomato and Swiggy earnings in the next financial year.
 
Historically, consumption got a major leg up in FY06, FY11, FY13 and FY14, when there were meaningful tax cuts announced in the Budget. Extrapolating the same to FY26, ICICI Securities’ analysts believe the discretionary nature of the food delivery sector could be the key beneficiary as consumers start seeing higher disposable incomes from May 2025.
 
Against this backdrop, the brokerage has iterated its 'Buy' ratings on Zomato and Swiggy shares with target prices of Rs 310 and Rs 740, respectively.
 
JM Financial, too, has 'Buy' ratings on the shares with Zomato target price pegged at Rs 280 and Swiggy target price at Rs 500.
 
"Swiggy enjoys a 45 per cent market share in the food delivery market in India, which should grow in high-teens in the medium term along with margin expansion. QC business, too, offers a tremendous growth opportunity, although it faces high competition. Given this, we expect negative Ebitda and cash flow over FY25-27. We initiate coverage on Swiggy with a 'Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 400," said analysts at Jefferies. 
 

