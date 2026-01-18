Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GalaxEye gears up for Mission Drishti, plans 10 satellite constellations

GalaxEye gears up for Mission Drishti, plans 10 satellite constellations

GalaxEye plans to deploy two more satellites by the end of the next few years and six-seven more satellites by the end of the decade, scaling the total satellite constellation to 10 by 2030

Satellite, Telecom industry, Department of Telecom, TRAI, AGR, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Representational Image: The start-up plans to launch "Mission Drishti", a multi-sensory earth observation satellite.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Space start-up Galaxeye is set to launch its first-of-a-kind satellite that would generate images of the earth fusing data from optical and radar sensors, which have applications in sectors ranging from defence to agriculture.

The start-up plans to launch "Mission Drishti", a multi-sensory earth observation satellite, in the first quarter of this year and scale it up to a constellation of 10 satellites by 2030.

"Mission Drishti represents a global first: a single satellite platform that has integrated radar sensing and optical imaging, while also standing as India's largest privately developed satellite," Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, told PTI.

 

GalaxEye plans to deploy two more satellites by the end of the next few years and six-seven more satellites by the end of the decade, scaling the total satellite constellation to 10 by 2030, enabling near real time data delivery at scale, Singh said.

"This dedicated constellation will unlock time sensitive applications across defence and surveillance, disaster response, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring and climate intelligence," he said.

Also Read

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

FAA warns pilots of risks over eastern Pacific, citing 'military activity'

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro

Garmin unveils Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch with two-way satellite messaging

The PSLV-C62 rocket lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre carrying the EOS-N1 Earth observing satellite. Image: ISRO

India fails to put 'super eye' satellite in orbit: Why the loss matters

Isro

Second straight stumble for PSLV as rocket veers astray in third stagepremium

Isro

PSLV suffers stage-3 failure in Isro's first 2026 launch: What went wrong?

While the multi-spectral optical camera captures images of the earth, the synthetic aperture radar enables the observations under cloud cover, thus enabling all-weather observation of the earth.

GalaxEye's patented SyncFused OptoSAR technology integrates data from both the sensors to produce all-weather images of earth, which has applications across sectors.

"The result is a fundamentally new class of fused imagery, unlocking a data set that has never been available before and addressing a long-standing global gap in coverage and continuity," Singh said.

He said this persistent intelligence capability was critical as government and defence customers move beyond siloed data sources.

"Today, there is a clear demand for continuous, dependable, multi-input intelligence that remains operational regardless of environmental constraints," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

adani

Adani Solar only Indian firm in Wood Mackenzie's global top 10 ranking

Oil refinery

EIL secures $350 mn contract for Dangote refinery expansion in Nigeria

Sumit Rai, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Life Insurance

Edelweiss Life targets double-digit growth, breakeven by FY27: CEO

Amway Center, Orlando

Amway India loss widens to ₹74.3 cr in FY25, sales dip 10.5% to ₹1,148.2 cr

Insurance, Insurance sector

EDME Insurance eyes overseas expansion, targets ₹1,600 cr business

Topics : space space funding Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance