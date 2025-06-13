Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TVS Capital revamps board to boost focus on India's $10 trn growth path

TVS Capital revamps board to boost focus on India's $10 trn growth path

Firm appoints three independent directors, including veterans from banking and consumer sectors, as it sharpens sectoral strategy and reinforces governance across portfolio companies

TVS Capital Funds Board of Directors

TVS Capital Funds Board of Directors (File Image)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Capital Funds (TCF) on Thursday announced a restructuring of its board of directors, a move the growth equity firm said underscores its commitment to supporting India’s economic expansion towards the $10 trillion milestone. The firm, which positions itself as tailored for the Indian market, said the reshuffle is aimed at strengthening its partnership-driven investment model while enhancing governance and value creation across its portfolio companies.
 
New appointments to bring strategic depth 
As part of the leadership overhaul, TCF has appointed three seasoned business executives as independent directors.
 
Shyam Srinivasan, former Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank, joins as Senior Advisor and Operating Partner, bringing deep experience in financial services, institution-building and market leadership.
 
 
Subhasri Sriram, Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Capital, joins the board with over three decades of experience in financial services and corporate governance.

Also Read

TVS Credit

TVS Credit Q4 profit up 53% to ₹226 cr, disburses loans to 1.3 mn customers

Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp in crisis? Market share drops as rivals rapidly close the gap

Congress slams Shah's remarks on Ahmedabad crash as 'insensitive'

Congress slams Shah's remarks on Ahmedabad crash as 'insensitive'

Iran, Iran flag

Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex eye weekly drop; IT, media shrug off decline; PSU Banks slide

 
Mithun Sacheti, founder and former Managing Director of CaratLane, adds entrepreneurial insight and expertise in scaling digital consumer businesses.
 
“The addition of Mithun, Subhasri and Shyam marks an important milestone for TCF,” said Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds. “Their diverse expertise and shared commitment to purposeful growth will help us further our mission.”
 
The new leadership structure is designed to sharpen sector expertise and support long-term, founder-led businesses with strategic capital and institutional oversight.
 
Founding members transition from board roles 
R. Thyagarajan has concluded his formal association with the board after playing a foundational role in TVS Capital Funds’ journey. The firm said his guidance was instrumental in anchoring its approach to governance, discipline and stakeholder alignment. He will continue to guide the firm as ‘Mentor Emeritus’.
 
Pradeep Kumar and Rajeev Gupta are also moving on from active board responsibilities. The firm acknowledged that their leadership was instrumental in shaping TCF’s trajectory and impact.

More From This Section

Adani Group

Credai, Adani Cement tie up for workforce skilling, green construction

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI hires 505 probationary officers to strengthen process, delivery

AI Chips, artifical intelligence chips

AMD sees AI chip market topping $500 bn by 2028, unveils MI350 GPU series

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank

RBI gives 'further' 6-month extension to Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Stock markets, Indian markets

$115 bn fund manager ICICI Prudential bets on short-term Indian debt

Topics : TVS Capital TVS Capital Funds TVS holdings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon