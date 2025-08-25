Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gaurs Group to invest ₹1,400 cr to build project near Yamuna Expressway

Gaurs Group to invest ₹1,400 cr to build project near Yamuna Expressway

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has acquired 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D to develop a premium residential project

real estate, realty firms

Since its inception, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million square feet of area and delivered 75,000 units across 70 projects, including three townships.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Gaurs Group will invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop a housing project in the Yamuna Expressway region, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has acquired 12-acre land parcel in Sector 22-D to develop a premium residential project.

Gaurs Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market, will invest about Rs 1,400 crore to build this project, it added.

"With the imminent operationalisation of the airport, this region is set for exponential growth. Yamuna Expressway is the city of the future, and we are proud to be shaping it," said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.

 

Gaurs Group has already developed a 150-acre township on the Yamuna Expressway, and it is looking for more land parcels, said Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group.

Since its inception, Gaurs Group has developed more than 65 million square feet of area and delivered 75,000 units across 70 projects, including three townships.

The Group has diversified into education, sports, and solar energy sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NBCC

NBCC gets Rs 3,700 cr-order from Rajasthan govt to build mixed-use project

Flipkart

Flipkart hires 220,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi and Ireda Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das

Ireda aims ₹8,200 cr revenue for FY26 in MoU with renewable energy ministry

Rajiv Anand, Executive director & head of retail, Axis Bank

Veteran banker Rajiv Anand takes charge as CEO of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Sellwin Traders signs agreement to acquire 60% stake in Shivam Contracting

Topics : Real Estate yamuna expressway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon