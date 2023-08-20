Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Expleo to double workforce in India, hire 5,000 people in 2.5 years: MD

Expleo Solutions CEO and MD Balaji Viswanathan, who heads India business, told PTI that the company sees growth primarily on account of expansion of business in the US

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

French IT company Expleo's Indian arm plans to more than double its workforce in the country by hiring around 5,000 people over a period of two-and-a-half years, a senior official of the company said.
Expleo Solutions CEO and MD Balaji Viswanathan, who heads India business, told PTI that the company sees growth primarily on account of expansion of business in the US.
"The company aims to hire an additional more than 5,000 people over the next two-and-a-half years, including a focus on hiring fresh graduates. While other larger players are slowing down on hiring fresh graduates, the company believes it will provide future growth acceleration. The expectation is to double the current workforce of around 4,700 people, reaching a little over 9,700 employees," he said.
Expleo works with multiple industries on a global scale, with a primary focus on aerospace, automotive, and transportation.
Aerospace accounts for about 40 per cent of Expleo global business, automotive 35 per cent, transportation 10 per cent and the remaining 15 per cent comes from other sectors.
"In India, Expleo has identified a segmented target public that emphasizes the need to shift focus towards technology services, specifically banking, financial services, insurance, and enterprise resource planning (ERP).

Also Read

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

Balaji Amines tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 results

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

Nothing but political harassment: Kharge slams Balaji's late-night arrest

E2W firm Ather Energy plans to ramp up to 1 million units per annum

Kinara Capital to provide Rs 1,100 cr to MSMEs in Tamil Nadu this fiscal

Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

Sterlite Copper keeps all doors open for the Thoothukudi plant restart

With margins back to pre-Covid level, Hero Moto targets enhanced mkt share

"This sector represents a substantial portion of the Indian market, with approximately 60 per cent of businesses operating in technology services," Viswanathan said.
The company has dedicated sales teams in all geographies except Western Europe, the UK, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the US.
"In these regions, the company functions as a captive for the group, focusing solely on delivery while the group handles sales," Viswanathan said.
He said Expleo has experienced consistent growth over the past few years, with an average annual growth rate of approximately 25 per cent.
"Despite anticipating some softness in the current year, the company still expects to achieve growth rates ranging from 16 to 20 per cent, which are considered high peaks," Viswanathan said.
According to a BSE filing, the company's consolidated profit declined by 12 per cent to Rs 20 crore in June quarter from about Rs 23 crore a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations of Expleo, however, increased by about 6 per cent to Rs 225 crore.
Viswanathan said the group is focused on expanding margins and sees opportunities in outsourcing work to places like India, including the US market.
"Previously, the company had a low contribution from the US, but it has improved and now stands at around 10-12 per cent. The company expects further growth in the US market due to the presence of teams based there to drive business growth," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT companies Indian workforce aerospace

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon