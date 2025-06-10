Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GEF Capital Partners sells 5.55% stake in Premier Energies for ₹2,629 cr

GEF Capital Partners sells 5.55% stake in Premier Energies for ₹2,629 cr

Following the stake sale, the shareholding of South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings in Premier Energies declined to 5.55 per cent from 11.10 per cent

money

The shares were acquired at the same price, taking the combined deal value to Rs 808.02 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GEF Capital Partners on Tuesday divested a 5.55 per cent stake in Premier Energies for Rs 2,629 crore through open market transactions.

Premier Energies Ltd (PEL) is among the largest integrated manufacturers of solar photovoltaic cells and modules (in terms of installed capacity) and specialty solar photovoltaic products in India.

US-based GEF Capital Partners through its affiliate South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC sold a total of 2.5 crore equity shares, representing a 5.55 per cent stake in Premier Energies Ltd, as per the bulk deal data available with the NSE.

The transaction, valued at around Rs 2,629 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 1,051.60 per share.

 

Following the stake sale, the shareholding of South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings in Premier Energies declined to 5.55 per cent from 11.10 per cent.

Also Read

RCB with IPL 2025 trophy

Diageo weighs Royal Challengers Bengaluru stake sale, eyes $2 bn valuation

Nifty 50 index, stock market volatility, Nifty support and resistance levels, global economic impact on markets, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MDSL stock news, government stake sale, offer for sale MDSL, global index inclusion, passive fund inflows, Nif

Suzlon promoters sell 1.45% stake; Lalithaa Jewellery files for IPO

Wipro

Wipro promoter entities swap 1.93% stake valued at over ₹5,000 crore

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Finserv promoters to sell 1.58% stake in ₹4,750 crore block deal

Carlyle Group

Carlyle group exits Indegene; sells 10.2% stake for Rs 1,447 crore

Meanwhile, Quant Mutual Fund bought 43.55 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.97 per cent stake in Premier Energies.

Also, Premji Invest's arm PI Opportunities AIF V purchased 33.28 lakh scrips or 0.74 per cent holding in Hyderabad-based Premier Energies.

The shares were acquired at the same price, taking the combined deal value to Rs 808.02 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Premier Energies' shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Premier Energies rose 1.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,082.80 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Ambani, owner of Reliance Infra

Bombay HC directs MMRDA to pay Rs 1,169 crore to Reliance Infra subsidiary

PremiumTitan

Titan looks to double bag sales under IRTH, Fastrack brands in FY26

manufacturing growth

Egis appoints regional leaders to boost growth in West, South Asia

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Biz2x aims to secure ₹17,000 crore loan disbursal to MSMEs in FY26

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Reliance Defence partners Diehl for precision-guided munitions in India

Topics : Company News Stake sale Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon