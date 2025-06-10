Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bombay HC directs MMRDA to pay Rs 1,169 crore to Reliance Infra subsidiary

Bombay HC directs MMRDA to pay Rs 1,169 crore to Reliance Infra subsidiary

The Bombay High Court has directed MMRDA to pay Rs 1,169 crore to Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary, MMOPL, following an arbitration award. The money will be used to reduce MMOPL's debt

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (10 June) directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pay the arbitration award of Rs 1,169 crore to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure.
 
The court has directed MMRDA to deposit the award with the registry of the court before 15 July 2025. MMOPL stated that the money will be used to reduce its debt. MMOPL has been operating Mumbai’s first metro line between the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Corridor.
 
The matter dates back to August 2023, when MMOPL won an arbitration award of Rs 992 crore passed by a three-member arbitral tribunal in the matter of arbitration between MMOPL and MMRDA for various disputes, including the cost of the project.
 
 
The initial estimated cost of the project was Rs 2,356 crore, according to data from MMRDA’s website. The cost escalated to Rs 4,321 crore later.
 
MMRDA had challenged the award, initiating proceedings for the same under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, which the High Court has now upheld in favour of MMOPL.

MMOPL is a joint venture of Reliance Infrastructure and MMRDA, where Reliance Infrastructure holds a 74 per cent stake, while the rest is with MMRDA. 
 
The mass rapid transit system project was awarded by MMRDA through a global competitive bidding process on a public-private partnership (PPP) framework to a Reliance Infrastructure-led consortium in 2007. MMOPL, a special-purpose vehicle, was incorporated for the implementation of the project. MMRDA is an apex body for planning and coordination of development activities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
This was the first metro project awarded in the country on a PPP basis and entailed the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of about 12 km of elevated metro with 12 stations en route.
 
The project was financed by a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank. The other banks in the consortium were Indian Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, and India Infrastructure Finance Company (UK).
 
However, in November 2024, the consortium was looking to sell Rs 1,226 crore of loans through a bidding process. In the same month, state-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) had given an anchor bid of Rs 1,063 crore to acquire the stressed loans from the MMOPL consortium.
 
Separately, State Bank of India (SBI) and IDBI Bank had initiated insolvency proceedings against MMOPL amid non-payment of loans of Rs 416.08 crore and Rs 133 crore, respectively, in 2023.
 
However, in April 2024, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed the banks’ petitions as the concerned parties agreed to the one-time debt settlement.
 
Moreover, in March 2024, the government of Maharashtra had approved the purchase of Reliance Infrastructure’s 74 per cent stake in MMOPL for Rs 4,000 crore through MMRDA. However, the plan was stalled due to lack of funds with MMRDA being cited as one of the reasons behind the move, according to a report by The Hindu in June 2024.
 
Additionally, on Tuesday (10 June), Reliance Infrastructure's shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs 404.40 per equity share.

Topics : Anil Ambani Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Infra Bombay High Court

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

