Biz2x aims to secure ₹17,000 crore loan disbursal to MSMEs in FY26

He expects to achieve Rs 17,000 crore mark this fiscal. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biz2X, a digital lending SaaS platform, is eyeing to disburse Rs 17,000 crore loans to MSMEs in 2025-26 against Rs 14,000 crore in the fiscal ended March 2025.

The company said it facilitated over Rs 14,000 crore in loan disbursements through its India operations in 2024-25, continuing with the year-on-year growth of 25-30 per cent.

The turnkey global SaaS platform enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for small and midsize business customers.

This growth reflects the company's strong focus on AI-driven product enhancements and deeper solution integration, which is driving new customer acquisition and has strengthened lending infrastructure, said Rohit Arora, co-founder and CEO of Biz2X and Biz2Credit.

 

"We see that if we can maintain the current pace of growth, then we can increase it by another 1520 per cent this fiscal year. Obviously, there are some areas of concern, especially with the global situation regarding US tariffs, because Indian SMEs contribute a large part to Indian exports. A lot of those exporters actually lose credit significantly," he said.

"But if that situation settles down quickly, the company will achieve close to 20 per cent growth," Arora said.

He expects to achieve Rs 17,000 crore mark this fiscal.

Harnessing the increase in digitisation across the world, the advent of artificial intelligence and increasing global expansion, the platform plans to further scale reach and impact across the financial ecosystem amid increasing demand for inclusive access to credit.

It is focused on enhancing service delivery in high-growth regions in line with India's rising prominence in the Global Capability Center (GCC) landscape projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2030.

On MSMEs, Arora said while the government has taken good policy measures, one key step could be learning from other countries and creating deeper demand for MSME loan portfolios in the capital markets.

Once that happens, it becomes a self-sustaining cycle, he added.

"Right now, banks lend to MSMEs and hold the loans on their books. There's some securitisation, but nowhere near the level seen in the US or other nations. That's the first thing," he said.

The second aspect is the credit guarantee programme run by SIDBI, which has done well, but could be improved further, he added.

On the company's expansion plans, Arora said the company has operations in India, the US and the UAE, and is also expanding to Saudi Arabia.

The company is focused on diversifying its product portfolio in India and pushing AI-driven solutions.

Biz2X, Arora said, is supporting small businesses to address vast credit gaps by leveraging AI-based underwriting using digital footprints.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

