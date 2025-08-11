Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

GIC, TPG-backed AHH targets 20 AINU hospitals by FY30, eyes GI entry

AHH aims for 20 nephrology and urology hospitals under AINU by FY30, plans GI expansion, and leaves IPO timing to investor decision despite readiness within 18 months

Asian Healthcare Holdings

Asian Healthcare Holdings

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Healthcare Holdings (AHH), backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm TPG, plans to expand to about 20 nephrology and urology facilities under its Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) brand by the end of FY30.
 
AINU currently operates over 500 beds in seven hospitals across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Chennai. It inaugurated a 200-bed flagship hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.
 
“Between FY26 and FY27, there will be another three to four hospitals, which will take our tally to 12-13 facilities,” Vishal Bali, executive chairman of AHH, told Business Standard. With this expansion, AINU’s bed capacity will reach about 850.
 
 
He added that the next phase of growth will focus on tier-II cities such as Bhubaneswar, Patna, Coimbatore, and Pune.
 
Sandeep Guduru, chief executive officer of AINU, said Rs 150 crore in capital expenditure has been earmarked to open three to four new urology and nephrology facilities in the next 12 months. “We are also expanding our robotic surgery capabilities in a couple of our other cities,” he added.

Also Read

Narayana Health

Narayana Health to add 2,000 beds, expand insurance schemes in FY26premium

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo, Siemens collaborate to advance liver healthcare with AI innovation

Aarthi Scans and Labs

Diagnostic firm Aarthi Scans eyes North India, lines up ₹350 cr investment

medical tourism

India needs tax breaks, startup push to lead global wellness tourism

KeeboHealth

Tricog, Omron eye 100 mn patient screenings for cardiac health by 2030

 
Bali said that between FY27 and FY30, AINU could add another seven to eight hospitals, taking the total to around 20.
 
AHH, which owns Motherhood Hospitals (maternity care), AINU, and Nova IVF (IVF), is a healthcare platform specialising in single-specialty hospitals.
 
The network now plans to enter one or two additional specialties. “Gastroenterology (GI) is one such specialty that we would be keen to explore,” Bali said.
 
He explained that GI offers a strong outpatient department with endoscopy, as well as inpatient procedures largely driven by minimal access surgery.
 
On the possibility of an initial public offering, Bali declined to share a timeline, saying it was a matter of when the investors deemed it appropriate. “However, with the Ebitda that we have on the platform today, the company could potentially go to an IPO even in the next 16 or 18 months,” he said.

More From This Section

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

IHCL to buy stake in firms operating The Clarks Hotels & Resorts' brand

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers to raise ₹5,000 crore through NCDs for expansion

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 200 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 yearspremium

Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus fully exits Home First Finance in ₹1,307 cr block deal

Vedanta

Vedanta rejects Viceroy's claim its Namibia zinc assets are worthless

Topics : Company & Industry News Healthcare in India Healthcare sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon