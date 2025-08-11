Monday, August 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Warburg Pincus fully exits Home First Finance in ₹1,307 cr block deal

Warburg Pincus sells entire 10.3% stake in Home First Finance for Rs 1,307 crore via block deal to Kotak MF, Fidelity, and Tata AIG, sending shares up 6.4%

Shares of Home First Finance closed at Rs 1,280, up 6.4 per cent after the clean-out trade. | Photo: Shutterstock.com

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has fully exited its portfolio company Home First Finance, launching a block deal to sell its stake worth $143 million at the lower end of the price range, multiple industry sources told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.
 
Orange Clove Investments, a Warburg Pincus entity, on Monday sold its entire 10.3 per cent stake in Home First Finance for Rs 1,307 crore.
 
It sold close to 11 million shares at Rs 1,190.5 apiece. Among the buyers were Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (purchasing shares worth Rs 595 crore), Fidelity Funds (Rs 319 crore), and Tata AIG General Insurance (Rs 83 crore).
 
 
Shares of Home First Finance closed at Rs 1,280, up 6.4 per cent after the clean-out trade.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

