The transactions to be executed via cash consideration are expected to be completed by November 15, 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday said a committee constituted by its board has approved and executed agreements to acquire about 51 per cent stake each in two entities -- ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality -- which have a portfolio of 135 hotels operated under 'The Clarks Hotels & Resorts' brand.

The transactions to be executed via cash consideration are expected to be completed by November 15, 2025.

The share subscription and purchase agreements and shareholders' agreements were executed to acquire about 51 per cent equity stake for an amount not exceeding Rs 110 crore in ANK Hotels Pvt Ltd, and Rs 94 crore in Pride Hospitality Pvt Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

 

"The foregoing companies have a portfolio of 135 hotels which are operated under 'The Clarks Hotels & Resorts', primarily across India, IHCL said.

The country's biggest hospitality player has also signed a distribution & marketing agreement with 'Brij Hospitality Pvt Ltd', which has a portfolio of 19 hotels under the Brij Brand, primarily across the country.

The transactions (subject to fulfilment of certain condition precedents) aim to address India's heterogenous market landscape and provide deeper geographical penetration across India in the midscale segment while continuing to pursue its asset light growth strategy, IHCL stated in the filing.

The proposed acquisition of 51 per cent stake in ANK Hotels Pvt Ltd will add a portfolio of 111 midscale hotels (with 67 hotels in operation) to IHCL's portfolio.

Established in 1996, ANK Hotels Pvt Ltd has its registered office in Lucknow. It has presence in India & Sri Lanka.

Pride Hospitality Pvt Ltd, established in 2005, has its registered office in Jaipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IHCL Indian Hotels Company Tata group hospitality

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Business Standard
