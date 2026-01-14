Given improving prospects, a re-rating in ICICI Pru stock is possible

IPRU recorded 10 per cent growth in individual APE in Q3FY26, while APE contracted 2 per cent for the first nine months of FY26 (9MFY26). Group APE grew over 20 per cent in the first half, but contracted by 50 per cent in Q3. The VNB margin was held steady with 41 per cent growth in retail protection, while group protection growth was only 5 per cent. Annuity APE dipped 50 per cent YoY and a Q4 rebound is likely. This was impressive given GST 2.0 and a likely ₹11 crore impact of the wage code.

Management believes demand for protection policies can continue into Q4FY26. MFI disbursals are stronger and this may spark activity in credit life. Given a low base for Q4FY26, mid-twenties growth is possible. The margin outlook also looks steady, with a positive bias. ULIP sales are linked to equity market performance, and a better market could lead to sharper growth trends in the ULIP category with a beat on APE, which may act as a trigger.

Reported APE of ₹2,530 crore was up 4 per cent YoY in Q3FY26, while for 9MFY26, APE declined 1 per cent YoY to ₹6,810 crore. For 9MFY26, VNB grew 6 per cent YoY to ₹1,660 crore. Profit after tax grew 19 per cent YoY to ₹390 crore in Q3FY26, with 23 per cent YoY growth for 9MFY26.

IPRU’s gross premium declined 3 per cent YoY to ₹12,200 crore in Q3FY26, with 8 per cent YoY growth in renewal premium offset by a 25 per cent YoY decline in single premium. APE growth of 4 per cent YoY in Q3FY26 was driven by 19 per cent YoY growth in protection, aided by GST exemption, 8 per cent YoY growth in ULIPs and 5 per cent YoY growth in non-par savings. Annuity declined YoY owing to a high base. Retail growth was offset by a 43 per cent YoY decline in group business. Retail contribution to APE rose to 83.8 per cent in Q3. VNB margin improvement was driven by higher sum assured, higher rider attachment and favourable yield curve movements.

Commission expenses grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹1,270 crore, while operating expenses grew 15 per cent YoY, resulting in an increase in the EoM ratio from 16.4 per cent in Q3FY25 to 19.3 per cent in Q3FY26. On a 9MFY26 basis, the cost ratio improved to 19.3 per cent from 19.8 per cent in 9MFY25, despite the loss of input tax credit.

Agency and direct channels contributed 29 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. The bancassurance channel saw 10 per cent YoY growth, with a contribution of 27 per cent in Q3FY26. Corporate agent channel growth was above 50 per cent YoY, with contribution rising to 13.5 per cent from 9.2 per cent in Q3FY25. The group channel declined 20 per cent YoY, with contribution falling from 21 per cent in Q3FY25 to 16.2 per cent in Q3FY26. Assets under management grew 7 per cent YoY to ₹3.3 trillion, while solvency stood at 214.8 per cent, up 260 bps YoY.

Management feels GST reforms are positive for all stakeholders, including distributors. Negotiations are on to achieve VNB neutrality while retaining distributor margins. APE growth in 9MFY26 was slow due to base effects. Retail is seen as a structural opportunity, with only 13 per cent of the population protected. Group protection growth is in single digits due to a slowdown in MFI-linked credit life during 9MFY26, with early signs of recovery. Management is focused on improving persistency ratios.