close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

In its insolvency filing, Go First said that the 'ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's international Aero Engines' led to the grounding of 25 of its A320 neo jets

BS Web Team New Delhi
pratt & whitney

Source: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pratt & Whitney on Wednesday responded to the allegations made by Go First Airline against the American engine maker in its bankruptcy filing. The Indian airline said that the "ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's international Aero Engines" led to the grounding of 25 A320 neo jets.
Pratt & Whitney, in response, said that the airline has a "history of missing its financial obligations".

"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," the company said, as reported by news agency ANI.
"Go First has a lengthy history of missing its financial obligations to Pratt," it added.

Earlier, Go First also said that Pratt & Whitney refused to comply with an award issued by an emergency arbitrator to provide the carrier with at least 10 usable engines by April 27, and an additional 10 every month until December 2023.
On Tuesday, the airline filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and cancelled its flights on May 3, 4, and 5.

Also Read

Go First may sue Pratt and Whitney over reliability issues in their engines

Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues

Pratt & Whitney opens India Engineering Center facility in Karnataka

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

Wadia group likely to exit loss-making budget carrier Go First: Report

Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 457 crore

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April


Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore. As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, as reported by news agency Reuters.
"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

The filing lists the Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.
The airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at Rs 11,463 crore, the filing shows. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors, and aircraft lessors.
Topics : Pratt & Whitney airlines Go Air BS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Q4 earnings. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read
Premium

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

NTPC Green Energy CEO Mohit Bhargava
10 min read

Top Headlines: Go First's bankruptcy, extension on Adani row probe and more

Go First
2 min read

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon