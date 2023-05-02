close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 457 crore

The bank in its exchange filing on Tuesday mentioned that sequentially net profit of the bank jumped 23 per cent from Rs 373 crore reported in the October-December period

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Punjab & Sind Bank

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab & Sind Bank net profit jumped 32  per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 457 crore in the January- March quarter (Q4) as its interest income rose by 17 per cent to Rs 2,105 crore.
The bank in its exchange filing on Tuesday mentioned that sequentially net profit of the bank jumped 23 per cent from Rs 373 crore reported in the October-December period.

The public sector bank asset quality showed an improvement with Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) as a percentage of gross advances dropped to 6.97 per cent from 12.17 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 1.84  per cent from 2.74  per cent a year ago.
The operating profit of the bank grew by 69 per cent to Rs 536 crore in the March quarter (Q4) against Rs 317 crore reported in the previous financial year for the corresponding period.

The bank’s recovery grew by 109 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 1,153 crore in Q4 and its slippage ratio also declined by 13 bps to 0.63. 

Also Read

Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 net profit up 32%, gross NPAs down to 6.97%

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

IT employees union NITES urges Nasscom to act against job frauds

Go First cancels flight amid bankruptcy: Know all about the refund process

CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Pun. & Sind Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 Results

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

IT employees union NITES urges Nasscom to act against job frauds

IT sector, IT companies, Deals
2 min read

Go First cancels flight amid bankruptcy: Know all about the refund process

Go First
3 min read

CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
1 min read

Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Fino Payments Bank
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First in a tailspin, files for insolvency; blames P&W engines

Go First
4 min read

IBM to pause hiring for jobs that AI could do, says CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon