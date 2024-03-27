Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GOCL to monetise 264 acres of land parcel in Kukatpally for Rs 3,402 crore

"As the first tranche, the company will receive a payment of Rs 520 crores, of which Rs 160 crores will be the consideration for the sale of 12.50 acres," GOCL said

Real estate

The remaining funds will be disbursed to the company in phases through subsequent transactions in the future, it added.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hinduja Group firm GOCL Corporation Limited (GOCL) on Wednesday said it has inked an initial pact with Hyderabad-based Squarespace Builders to initiate the strategic monetization of approximately 264.50 acres of prime land located in Kukatpally for Rs 3,402 crores.
Additionally, the agreement includes the development of 32 acres of land under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), in collaboration with Hinduja Estates Private Limited, now known as Hinduja Healthcare Limited (HHL), the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The process will get completed over 18 months in carefully planned tranches, contingent upon the fulfilment of any associated covenants, it said, adding that R 520 crore will be received as the first instalment under the pact.
The company said it has commenced the immediate sale of 12.50 acres of the 32 acres under the JDA.
"As the first tranche, the company will receive a payment of Rs 520 crores, of which Rs 160 crores will be the consideration for the sale of 12.50 acres," GOCL said.
The remaining funds will be disbursed to the company in phases through subsequent transactions in the future, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Plea in SC seeks early hearing of plea against HC verdict in Bofors case

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Hinduja nears Rs 4,000 cr borrowing deal for Reliance Capital acquisition

Bhel gets Rs 4,000 crore order for 1600 MW thermal project from Adani Power

NHPC board approves proposal for raising Rs 6,100 cr funds through NCDs

Nayara Energy appoints Alessandro Des Dorides as chief executive officer

Gensol Engineering appoints Kapil Nirmal as CEO of West Asia business

IndiGo aims to double in size by 2030 with new routes: CEO Pieter Elbers

Topics : Hinduja Group Real Estate Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon