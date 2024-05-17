Checking out of 24Seven: Godfrey sees exit valuation of Rs 700-1,000 cr

Expected profitability within the next two years makes it an attractive investment opportunity

Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), the owner of the convenience store chain 24Seven, expects a valuation ranging from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,000 crore for its exit from the business.

In a statement to Business Standard, Samir Modi, executive director of GPI and founder-president of 24Seven, said, “The GPI board has decided to exit the business, and the process is underway. We expect a valuation at 1.2-1.5 times our revenues.”

The business boasts annual revenues exceeding Rs 600 crore.

Modi has shifted focus to expanding his skincare and make-up venture, Colorbar, propelling it into international markets, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)