Checking out of 24Seven: Godfrey sees exit valuation of Rs 700-1,000 cr

Low margins and escalating real estate prices are primary drivers for exiting the 24Seven business

Expected profitability within the next two years makes it an attractive investment opportunity

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), the owner of the convenience store chain 24Seven, expects a valuation ranging from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,000 crore for its exit from the business.

In a statement to Business Standard, Samir Modi, executive director of GPI and founder-president of 24Seven, said, “The GPI board has decided to exit the business, and the process is underway. We expect a valuation at 1.2-1.5 times our revenues.”

The business boasts annual revenues exceeding Rs 600 crore.

Modi has shifted focus to expanding his skincare and make-up venture, Colorbar, propelling it into international markets, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
Topics : Godfrey Phillips India Godfrey Phillips

First Published: May 17 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

