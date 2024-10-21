Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties acquires land in Ahmedabad for residential project

Godrej Properties acquires land in Ahmedabad for residential project

Project's estimated booking value is about Rs 1,300 crore

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) acquired about 3 acres of land in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad to develop a residential project. Photo: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) acquired about 3 acres of land in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad to develop a residential project, the company announced on Monday. 

As per the company’s statement, the project’s estimated booking value is about Rs 1,300 crore on the basis of the current business assumptions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The development on this land is estimated to have a potential of around 0.9 million square feet (msf) of saleable area, comprising primarily premium residential apartments of various configurations. This acquisition is in line with GPL’s strategy of developing high-quality residential projects across India’s leading real estate markets, the company stated.
 

“This land parcel is strategically located in Vastrapur, a premium residential locality in West Ahmedabad offering good social infrastructure and excellent connectivity to key areas of the city,” the statement added.

Gaurav Pandey, the managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said,

“We are happy to add our second project in Ahmedabad. This will further strengthen our presence in Ahmedabad and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro-markets across India's leading cities.”

More From This Section

Ashiana Housing

Suraj Estate Developers raises Rs 343 cr via issue of shares to expand biz

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Oberoi Realty sells flats worth Rs 1.3K cr in 3 days of Maha project launch

upGrad, upGrad firm, Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad office

Temasek invests $60m in Upgrad, valuation holds steady at $2.25 billion

Adar Poonawalla, Karan Johar

Dharma to sell 50% stake to Poonawalla's Serene Productions for Rs 1,000 cr

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Godrej acquires 3-acre land in Ahmedabad for Rs 1,300 cr housing project


Additionally, the company already has a project named Celeste at Godrej Garden City in Ahmedabad under construction, with the possession date being scheduled in March 2027.

Earlier, on October 16, the company emerged as the highest bidder for three adjoining plots with a revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore in Kharghar, Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), according to the company’s stock exchange filing following auction results announced by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The plots, measuring 6.54 acres, offer a development potential of about 2 msf, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

Also Read

Godrej

Godrej Properties secures 3 adjoining plots totalling 6.5 acres in Mumbai

real estate

Godrej Properties emerges as top bidder for 6.5 acre land in MMR; shares up

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties secures 3 plots in Mumbai for Rs 3,500 cr housing project

real estate

Godrej, Macrotech sell properties worth over Rs 22,000 crore in Apr-Sep

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties' board approves Rs 6,000 cr fund raise through securities

Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Ahmedabad Home

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon