Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties' net debt jumps 42% to ₹4,637 cr in Q1 amid expansion

Godrej Properties' net debt jumps 42% to ₹4,637 cr in Q1 amid expansion

According to its latest investors presentation, the company's debt to equity ration has risen to 0.26 from 0.19 but it is still at a very comfortable level

Godrej, Godrej properties

The company acquired these five new land parcels in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Panipat. Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties' net debt has risen 42 per cent in June quarter to ₹4,637 crore as the company looks to expand its business to meet strong housing demand.

Its net debt stood at ₹3,269 crore at the end of last fiscal.

According to its latest investors presentation, the company's debt to equity ration has risen to 0.26 from 0.19 but it is still at a very comfortable level.

In a conference call with analysts, Godrej Properties MD and CEO Gaurav Pandey said, "From a debt perspective, we have laid out an absolute cap that we would like to look at for net debt of ₹10,000 crore. So, we do have a fair amount of room and even that would only take us to about 0.5 or a little bit above that range."  He noted that there is more than enough sources of cash, both between operating cash flow and room to borrow a little bit in case there is any short-term need.

 

"But I think the decider of exactly where debt ends this year will be how much beyond this ₹20,000 crore guidance, we are able to do on business development," Pandey said.

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties on track to meet or exceed FY26 sales target: CEO

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to develop Rs 3,100 cr housing-cum-retail project in Pune

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Godrej to build homes on 14-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,500 cr revenue

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land in Bengaluru for ₹1,500 cr project

In the last few years, Godrej Properties has been very aggressive in acquisition of land parcels to build group housing projects as well as plotted (residential) development.

For the current 2025-26 financial year, the company has given a guidance that it will acquire multiple land parcels to build housing projects worth ₹20,000 crore.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, Godrej Properties acquired five land parcels to build housing projects with revenue potential of ₹11,400 crore.

The company acquired these five new land parcels in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Panipat.

These acquisitions were through outright purchase and joint development agreements with land owners.

Godrej Properties has maintained that it is on track to meet or even exceed ₹32,500 crore sales bookings target for this fiscal.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's sales booking rose 31 per cent to a record of ₹29,444 crore from ₹22,527 crore in the preceding year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, Godrej Properties reported an 18 per cent decline in its pre-sales or sales bookings to ₹7,082 crore.

During the last two financial years, Godrej Properties was the country's largest real estate firm in terms of sales bookings.

The company is likely to retain its top rank for the third consecutive fiscal year, if it achieves the sales bookings target of Rs 32,500 crore.

On financial front, Godrej Properties recently reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 598.40 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 518.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,620.34 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 1,699.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,389.23 crore on a total income of Rs 6,967.05 crore during the last financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

amazon

Amazon India upbeat on festive season after strong Prime Day sales

Foxconn

Foxconn's Bengaluru unit commences operation with iPhone 17 production

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, Acer

Acer eyes No 2 slot in India PC market within three quarters on AI pushpremium

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Bidders file fresh JAL plans as CoC weighs challenge round decision

Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer

FMCG segment seeing 'consumer shift' towards regional brands: Honasa CEO

Topics : Godrej Properties' Godrej Properties Godrej Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon